Himachal Pradesh Faces Monsoon Wrath: 22 Lost Lives and Crore-Worth Damages

Heavy monsoon rains have led to 22 fatalities and Rs 172 crore in damages in Himachal Pradesh. Incidents include drownings, falls, electrocutions, and snakebites. Several roads are closed and residents are worried about landslides. The meteorological office has issued warnings for the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 22 lives and causing damages worth Rs 172 crore, officials reported on Wednesday.

The mishaps included eight drownings, six from falls, four electrocutions, and three snakebites, with two individuals still missing. Severe disruptions have affected residents across the state.

Authorities report five road closures in Mandi, four in Shimla, and three in Kangra. In Lindoor village of Lahaul and Spiti, locals fear potential landslides might collapse houses and farmlands. A cow was killed in Solan due to a landslip.

Rainfall measurements showed 32 mm in Baijnath and varying amounts elsewhere. The weather office has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, predicting further wet conditions until July 15. Potential threats include damage to agriculture and infrastructure and traffic disruptions.

Temperatures ranged from a night low of 11.8 degrees Celsius in Kukumseri to a day high of 37.2 degrees Celsius in Una, signaling drastic weather changes during this monsoon period.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

