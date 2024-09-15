Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes: Devastating Fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, lightning struck a mud house in Mardan district, causing a fire that killed five family members. Firefighters from Rescue 1122 quickly reached the scene to extinguish the blaze. The house was used by devotees of a nearby shrine. Meanwhile, another family tragedy occurred in Charsadda district due to a thunderstorm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:37 IST
Tragic Lightning Strikes: Devastating Fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, lightning struck a mud house in the Mardan district, resulting in a fire that claimed the lives of five family members, including a woman, according to rescue officials.

Emergency service Rescue 1122 firefighters responded promptly to extinguish the blaze. The bodies of the deceased were transported to a hospital.

The mud house, located in a mountainous area, was utilized as accommodation for devotees of a nearby shrine, officials stated. In a separate incident on Friday night, five people, including three children, died in Charsadda district when their house collapsed during a thunderstorm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024