Tragic Lightning Strikes: Devastating Fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, lightning struck a mud house in Mardan district, causing a fire that killed five family members. Firefighters from Rescue 1122 quickly reached the scene to extinguish the blaze. The house was used by devotees of a nearby shrine. Meanwhile, another family tragedy occurred in Charsadda district due to a thunderstorm.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, lightning struck a mud house in the Mardan district, resulting in a fire that claimed the lives of five family members, including a woman, according to rescue officials.
Emergency service Rescue 1122 firefighters responded promptly to extinguish the blaze. The bodies of the deceased were transported to a hospital.
The mud house, located in a mountainous area, was utilized as accommodation for devotees of a nearby shrine, officials stated. In a separate incident on Friday night, five people, including three children, died in Charsadda district when their house collapsed during a thunderstorm.
(With inputs from agencies.)