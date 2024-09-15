Tragic Lightning Strikes: Devastating Fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, lightning struck a mud house in the Mardan district, resulting in a fire that claimed the lives of five family members, including a woman, according to rescue officials.

Emergency service Rescue 1122 firefighters responded promptly to extinguish the blaze. The bodies of the deceased were transported to a hospital.

The mud house, located in a mountainous area, was utilized as accommodation for devotees of a nearby shrine, officials stated. In a separate incident on Friday night, five people, including three children, died in Charsadda district when their house collapsed during a thunderstorm.

