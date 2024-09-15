Tragedy Strikes Again: Eight Migrants Die in Channel Crossing

French authorities confirmed on Sunday that eight migrants have died attempting to cross the Channel from France to England, aligning with earlier media reports.

This tragedy follows the deaths of twelve migrants whose boat capsized in the Channel earlier this month, highlighting the urgent need for British and French governments to address the issue of boat crossings. Jacques Billant, the Prefect of the Pas-de-Calais region, reported that a distress call was received about a boat carrying 59 people struggling in the waters off Ambleteuse.

"A new drama took place around one in the morning and we deplore the death of eight people," he stated during a news conference, noting that the other 51 individuals onboard are now under the care of rescue and medical teams. The deceased were identified as men from Eritrea, Sudan, Syria, Egypt, Iran, and Afghanistan. The Channel's dangerous conditions have resulted in 46 deaths this year alone, with eight crossing attempts and 200 rescues occurring on September 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)