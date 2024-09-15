Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Eight Migrants Die in Channel Crossing

French authorities reported the deaths of eight migrants attempting to cross the Channel from France to England. This follows a similar incident earlier in the month and underscores the severe risks and pressures faced by migrants and authorities. Rescue efforts saved the remaining 51 people onboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Eight Migrants Die in Channel Crossing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French authorities confirmed on Sunday that eight migrants have died attempting to cross the Channel from France to England, aligning with earlier media reports.

This tragedy follows the deaths of twelve migrants whose boat capsized in the Channel earlier this month, highlighting the urgent need for British and French governments to address the issue of boat crossings. Jacques Billant, the Prefect of the Pas-de-Calais region, reported that a distress call was received about a boat carrying 59 people struggling in the waters off Ambleteuse.

"A new drama took place around one in the morning and we deplore the death of eight people," he stated during a news conference, noting that the other 51 individuals onboard are now under the care of rescue and medical teams. The deceased were identified as men from Eritrea, Sudan, Syria, Egypt, Iran, and Afghanistan. The Channel's dangerous conditions have resulted in 46 deaths this year alone, with eight crossing attempts and 200 rescues occurring on September 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024