Devastating Central Europe Floods Claim Lives and Disrupt Daily Life

Severe flooding across Central Europe has claimed the lives of several individuals and caused widespread damage, officials reported on Monday. In Poland, the death toll rose to five as rescue teams recovered the body of a surgeon in Nysa. Earlier, four other bodies were found in separate locations across the region.

In the Czech Republic, floods have resulted in one confirmed death and several reported missing. Authorities declared a state of emergency in two northeastern regions, leading to significant evacuations and rescue operations involving military helicopters.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and officials in other affected countries, including Romania and Austria, have initiated emergency sessions and measures to provide relief and support to victims. The floodwaters, which began due to heavy rainfall from a low-pressure system, continue to pose threats as they move toward Hungary and Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)