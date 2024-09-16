Left Menu

Devastating Central Europe Floods Claim Lives and Disrupt Daily Life

Severe flooding across Central Europe has resulted in multiple deaths and extensive damage. In Poland, five individuals have perished, while the Czech Republic has confirmed one death and reported several missing. The crisis has prompted emergency measures and evacuations, with widespread power outages and infrastructural damage reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:22 IST
Devastating Central Europe Floods Claim Lives and Disrupt Daily Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Severe flooding across Central Europe has claimed the lives of several individuals and caused widespread damage, officials reported on Monday. In Poland, the death toll rose to five as rescue teams recovered the body of a surgeon in Nysa. Earlier, four other bodies were found in separate locations across the region.

In the Czech Republic, floods have resulted in one confirmed death and several reported missing. Authorities declared a state of emergency in two northeastern regions, leading to significant evacuations and rescue operations involving military helicopters.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and officials in other affected countries, including Romania and Austria, have initiated emergency sessions and measures to provide relief and support to victims. The floodwaters, which began due to heavy rainfall from a low-pressure system, continue to pose threats as they move toward Hungary and Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024