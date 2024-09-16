Left Menu

Maternal Brain Transformation: Unveiling Pregnancy-Induced Neural Changes

A groundbreaking study reveals significant changes in a woman's brain during and after pregnancy. The research, based on repeated brain scans, found reductions in cortical gray matter and increases in white matter integrity. The study aims to understand how these changes affect maternal health and behavior.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pregnancy introduces substantial changes in a woman's body, extending to the brain, as revealed by a new study. Researchers have mapped the transformation in a woman's brain structure starting from three weeks before conception, extending to two years postpartum.

The study observed a substantial decrease in cortical gray matter volume and an increase in white matter integrity. These changes are linked to elevated levels of the hormones estradiol and progesterone. Based on brain scans of the study's co-author and first-time mother, Elizabeth Chrastil, these findings were confirmed in other ongoing studies.

The researchers aim to expand their focus to hundreds of subjects. They noted that while gray matter loss might sound negative, it could represent a brain fine-tuning, similar to changes seen in young adults during puberty. Future research will explore these changes' implications on postpartum depression and conditions like preeclampsia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

