Heavy Rains Claim Four Lives in Uttar Pradesh as Rivers Rise Dangerously

Four individuals lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, where major rivers are swelling, a report from the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's office reveals.

The report specifies one death each in Etawah, Sharavasti, Sonbhadra, and Fatehpur districts over the past 24 hours, attributed to incidents like drowning.

According to the report, the Ganga river is breaching the danger mark at sites including Kachhla Bridge (Budaun), Ghazipur, and Ballia. Similarly, the Sharda river is above the danger mark in Palliakalan and Sharda Nagar (Lakhimpur Kheri), while the Ghaghra river is posing a threat at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ballia, and Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh experienced 2.3 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)