Left Menu

Heavy Rains Claim Four Lives in Uttar Pradesh as Rivers Rise Dangerously

Four individuals lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh within the last 24 hours. Major rivers in the state are currently flowing above the danger mark. The most affected rivers include the Ganga, Sharda, and Ghaghra, with significant rises recorded in various locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:40 IST
Heavy Rains Claim Four Lives in Uttar Pradesh as Rivers Rise Dangerously
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, where major rivers are swelling, a report from the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's office reveals.

The report specifies one death each in Etawah, Sharavasti, Sonbhadra, and Fatehpur districts over the past 24 hours, attributed to incidents like drowning.

According to the report, the Ganga river is breaching the danger mark at sites including Kachhla Bridge (Budaun), Ghazipur, and Ballia. Similarly, the Sharda river is above the danger mark in Palliakalan and Sharda Nagar (Lakhimpur Kheri), while the Ghaghra river is posing a threat at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ballia, and Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh experienced 2.3 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024