Yellow-Eyed Penguin Clinches New Zealand's Bird of the Year 2024

The yellow-eyed penguin, known locally as the hoiho, has been named New Zealand's Bird of the Year for 2024, securing 6,328 votes in the closely-watched annual competition.

Forest and Bird, the competition organizers, recognized the hoiho as the world's rarest penguin species. It surpassed contenders like the Chatham Island black robin and kakapo, winning significant public support during the contest's final stretch. This year's event was less dramatic compared to the previous year when a campaign by comedian John Oliver for the puteketeke spiked global interest and voter numbers.

Native to New Zealand, the hoiho has an estimated population of 4,000 to 5,000. Despite its Maori name meaning 'noise shouter,' it is known for its elusive nature and strong odor. The species last won the title in 2019. Forest and Bird CEO Nicola Toki highlighted the hoiho's dire situation, stating a 78% drop in mainland population over 15 years due to predators and climate change.

The competition saw nearly 52,500 votes, reflecting a deep connection New Zealanders have with their native birds, though far fewer than the 350,000 votes last year following Oliver's campaign. 'It's gratifying to see our national identity reflected in our commitment to conserving these unique species,' said Toki.

New Zealand, with its low presence of land-based predators historically, boasts more species of flightless birds like penguins, takahe, and the iconic kiwi than any other place in the world.

