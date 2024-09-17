Myanmar's Deadly Deluge: Over 500 Dead in Southeast Asia as Typhoon Wreaks Havoc

Floods and landslides in Myanmar, ignited by last week's Typhoon Yagi and seasonal monsoon rains, have tragically taken at least 226 lives, with 77 people still missing, according to state-run media reports on Tuesday. This new toll brings the total deaths from the storm in Southeast Asia to over 500.

Tracking casualties has been sluggish, partially due to communication challenges in affected regions. Myanmar is embroiled in a civil conflict that began in 2021 when the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Analysts suggest the military controls less than half the nation.

Typhoon Yagi initially struck Vietnam, northern Thailand, and Laos, claiming almost 300 lives in Vietnam, 42 in Thailand, and four in Laos, according to the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance. The storm also affected the Philippines, leading to 21 deaths and 26 missing.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated that around 631,000 people might have been affected by flooding across Myanmar. The U.N. refugee agency reported 3.4 million displaced individuals in Myanmar as of early September, largely due to ongoing conflict and unrest.

Heavy rains caused widespread flash floods in central Myanmar regions like Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Ayeyarwaddy Delta, and eastern states Shan, Kayah, Kayin, and Mon, as well as the capital, Naypyitaw. Although water levels have started to recede in some areas, Shan and Kayah states remain critical.

Approximately 160,000 houses have been damaged, with 438 temporary relief camps set up for flood victims. Nearly 240,000 people have been displaced, as reported by Myanma Alinn. Significant damage to infrastructure, agricultural land, and loss of livestock has compounded the crisis.

Urgent needs include food, water, medicine, clothes, and shelters, but efforts are hindered by blocked roads, damaged bridges, and ongoing armed conflicts. Vice Senior Gen. Soe Win, Myanmar's second-ranking military officer, acknowledged receipt of international aid, with more expected soon.

Soe Win noted unprecedented flooding in the capital, with ongoing cleanup and rehabilitation activities. Myanmar is no stranger to monsoon-related extreme weather; Cyclone Nargis in 2008 claimed over 138,000 lives, exacerbated by delayed government response to aid offers.

