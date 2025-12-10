Left Menu

Escalation in Southern Yemen: Separatist Seizure Alters Civil War Dynamics

A separatist group, backed by the UAE, has seized oil-rich regions in southern Yemen, disrupting the stalemate in the civil war. This move threatens the political arrangement among anti-Houthi forces, with potential implications for regional stability and Yemen's future political settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:27 IST
Escalation in Southern Yemen: Separatist Seizure Alters Civil War Dynamics
  • Country:
  • Qatar

A separatist faction, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), has taken control of oil-rich regions in southern Yemen, sparking political upheaval in the midst of the country's ongoing civil war. The UAE-backed group's recent military maneuvers have disturbed a fragile balance, posing new risks to the Persian Gulf region.

Yemen's civil war, entangling sectarian tensions and regional influences, has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis. The conflict saw a reduction in violence since 2022, with sides reaching a temporary stalemate. However, the STC's latest actions shift political dynamics among anti-Houthi coalitions, challenging the existing power arrangement.

With substantial backing from the UAE, the STC has expanded its control across southern Yemen, capturing key territories and oil facilities. This development positions the STC as a crucial player in any future peace talks aimed at resolving Yemen's prolonged conflict. The political and territorial integrity of Yemen remains a contested issue among its regional backers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025