Escalation in Southern Yemen: Separatist Seizure Alters Civil War Dynamics

A separatist faction, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), has taken control of oil-rich regions in southern Yemen, sparking political upheaval in the midst of the country's ongoing civil war. The UAE-backed group's recent military maneuvers have disturbed a fragile balance, posing new risks to the Persian Gulf region.

Yemen's civil war, entangling sectarian tensions and regional influences, has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis. The conflict saw a reduction in violence since 2022, with sides reaching a temporary stalemate. However, the STC's latest actions shift political dynamics among anti-Houthi coalitions, challenging the existing power arrangement.

With substantial backing from the UAE, the STC has expanded its control across southern Yemen, capturing key territories and oil facilities. This development positions the STC as a crucial player in any future peace talks aimed at resolving Yemen's prolonged conflict. The political and territorial integrity of Yemen remains a contested issue among its regional backers.

