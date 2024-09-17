South Africa Voices Alarm Over Rising Nuclear Threats at IAEA Conference

Minister of Energy and Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has expressed deep concern about the escalating threat to global peace and the growing risk of nuclear weapons use amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In his national statement delivered at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) general conference in Austria, Dr. Ramokgopa highlighted South Africa’s unease with the intensifying geopolitical conflicts involving nuclear powers. He emphasized the increasing danger posed by the potential use of nuclear weapons, which he described as a significant global concern.

“We remain gravely worried about ongoing conflicts in regions such as Ukraine-Russia, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and Sudan, and the severe humanitarian impacts these crises have on civilians, particularly women and children,” said Ramokgopa.

The Minister reiterated South Africa's commitment to advancing nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation while supporting the right of states to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. He stressed that nuclear weapons do not enhance security but rather undermine it.

Dr. Ramokgopa underscored the importance of the IAEA’s role in reinforcing global nuclear security and safety frameworks, urging that the Agency's work should remain free from political interference.

“South Africa is committed to supporting the IAEA's critical role in ensuring nuclear science and technology are used solely for peaceful purposes, in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” he concluded.