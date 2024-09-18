Tragic Collision Claims Seven Lives in Jabalpur
Seven individuals were killed and ten others injured in a tragic collision between a dumper truck and a three-wheeler goods vehicle in Jabalpur. The incident occurred on the Sihora-Majhgawan road. The victims, including both men and women, were residents of Pratappur village.
At least seven individuals lost their lives while ten others sustained injuries in a severe collision between a dumper truck and a three-wheeler goods vehicle in Jabalpur district on Wednesday evening, according to an official report.
The deceased comprised four men and three women, as confirmed by Jabalpur district collector Deepak Saxena.
'The injured individuals include six men and four women,' added Saxena, noting that the tragic accident occurred on the Sihora-Majhgawan road. All the victims hailed from the nearby Pratappur village and were promptly transported to Sihora Hospital for urgent medical attention.
