Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Seven Lives in Jabalpur

Seven individuals were killed and ten others injured in a tragic collision between a dumper truck and a three-wheeler goods vehicle in Jabalpur. The incident occurred on the Sihora-Majhgawan road. The victims, including both men and women, were residents of Pratappur village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:04 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Seven Lives in Jabalpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven individuals lost their lives while ten others sustained injuries in a severe collision between a dumper truck and a three-wheeler goods vehicle in Jabalpur district on Wednesday evening, according to an official report.

The deceased comprised four men and three women, as confirmed by Jabalpur district collector Deepak Saxena.

'The injured individuals include six men and four women,' added Saxena, noting that the tragic accident occurred on the Sihora-Majhgawan road. All the victims hailed from the nearby Pratappur village and were promptly transported to Sihora Hospital for urgent medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024