Tragic Collision Claims Seven Lives in Jabalpur

At least seven individuals lost their lives while ten others sustained injuries in a severe collision between a dumper truck and a three-wheeler goods vehicle in Jabalpur district on Wednesday evening, according to an official report.

The deceased comprised four men and three women, as confirmed by Jabalpur district collector Deepak Saxena.

'The injured individuals include six men and four women,' added Saxena, noting that the tragic accident occurred on the Sihora-Majhgawan road. All the victims hailed from the nearby Pratappur village and were promptly transported to Sihora Hospital for urgent medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)