Tragic Collapse in Delhi: Four Dead, 14 Injured in Slipper Factory Incident

In a tragic incident in Bapa Nagar, central Delhi, four people lost their lives, and 14 others were injured when a five-storey building housing a slipper factory and residential quarters collapsed on Wednesday morning, as per police reports.

Rescue operations were hindered by the area's narrow lanes, and heavy machinery couldn't reach the site. Over an arduous eight-hour period, emergency responders managed to pull 18 people from the debris. Chief of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, noted the use of stretchers was impossible, so DFS personnel had to carry victims on their backs.

A case under sections 106 and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed, and the cause of the collapse is suspected to be a leakage, though an official investigation is ongoing. Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Harsha Vashan confirmed the building was not flagged during the pre-monsoon survey as dangerous. The Chief Minister-designate has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the victims' families and called for a thorough probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)