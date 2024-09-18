Study Warns of Lengthier Droughts Due to Climate Model Biases

Droughts before the turn of the century could be 10 days longer than currently predicted, according to new research.

Researchers from Ghent University in Belgium found that most climate models underestimate the severity of dry spells. By fine-tuning models with historical data from 1998 to 2018, they highlighted critical inaccuracies.

These findings imply greater risks for global ecosystems and societies, stressing the need to correct existing biases in climate models and re-evaluate drought adaptation strategies.

