Left Menu

Study Warns of Lengthier Droughts Due to Climate Model Biases

A study by Ghent University researchers indicates that droughts could extend by an additional 10 days than previously expected due to biases in climate models. By fine-tuning projections with historical data, researchers highlighted potential hazards for ecosystems and an increased need for updated adaptation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:37 IST
Study Warns of Lengthier Droughts Due to Climate Model Biases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Droughts before the turn of the century could be 10 days longer than currently predicted, according to new research.

Researchers from Ghent University in Belgium found that most climate models underestimate the severity of dry spells. By fine-tuning models with historical data from 1998 to 2018, they highlighted critical inaccuracies.

These findings imply greater risks for global ecosystems and societies, stressing the need to correct existing biases in climate models and re-evaluate drought adaptation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024