Peru Declares State of Emergency Amid Devastating Forest Fires

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in three regions affected by devastating forest fires that have burned through swathes of the nation's Andean and Amazonian croplands and left 16 dead.

The heavily forested northern regions of Amazonas, San Martin and Ucayali will be under the new emergency measures, she said, following several requests from local authorities so more resources can be allocated to fight the fires. Forest fires are frequent in Peru between August and November, largely due to the burning of dry grasslands to expand agricultural frontiers and sometimes by land traffickers, according to data from the Ministry of the Environment.

Peru's prime minister had on Monday urged farming communities to stop burning grasslands as thousands of hectares have gone up in flames. Ucayali's regional governor had earlier called for military aircraft to help firefighters and volunteers put out the fires that have spread to rugged, hard-to-access terrains and are damaging the area's palm and cocoa crops.

Satellite data analyzed by Brazil's space research agency earlier this month registered a record 346,112 fire hotspots so far this year across South America, surpassing the 2007 record of 345,322 hotspots in a data series that goes back to 1998.

