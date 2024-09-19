Left Menu

Central Vietnam Braces for Storm No.4 Amid Typhoon Aftermath

Central Vietnam is expecting the landfall of Storm No.4, bringing torrential rains and potential floods. This comes only weeks after Typhoon Yagi caused significant damage and loss of life in northern regions. The storm will affect central highlands, including Danang and coffee-growing areas.

Updated: 19-09-2024 06:41 IST
Central Vietnam is bracing for the impact of Storm No.4, set to make landfall late on Thursday, bringing torrential rains with the potential to trigger dangerous floods, according to the government's weather agency.

The storm is expected to hit the coastline from Quang Tri to Quang Nam provinces, packing wind gusts up to 102 kilometers per hour. It follows on the heels of Typhoon Yagi, which struck northern Vietnam nearly two weeks ago, causing the deaths of more than 290 people and around $1.6 billion in property damage.

Storm No.4 will bring between 100 to 300 millimeters of rain from Thursday to Friday, affecting central Vietnam including the popular tourist destination, Danang, and the Central Highlands, home to the country's largest coffee-growing region.

