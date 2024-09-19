Left Menu

Odd News Highlights: From Shy Penguins to Stubborn Squirrels

The yellow-eyed penguin wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year for 2024, securing 6,328 votes. In the UK, a train service was disrupted when a squirrel refused to get off, causing the cancellation of the train bound for Gatwick Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yellow-eyed penguin, known as hoiho, has been named New Zealand's Bird of the Year for 2024 after securing 6,328 votes in a popular annual competition. Organized by Forest and Bird, the hoiho is deemed the world's rarest penguin species, surpassing the Chatham Island black robin and the kakapo in the final week.

In an unusual event in Britain, a train was cancelled after a pair of squirrels boarded the service, with one refusing to disembark. Great Western Railway (GWR) confirmed the incident occurred on Saturday, resulting in the 08:54 service from Reading to Gatwick Airport being terminated prematurely.

Such peculiar occurrences continue to surprise and amuse the public, drawing attention to the quirky side of everyday life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

