Odd News Highlights: From Shy Penguins to Stubborn Squirrels

The yellow-eyed penguin, known as hoiho, has been named New Zealand's Bird of the Year for 2024 after securing 6,328 votes in a popular annual competition. Organized by Forest and Bird, the hoiho is deemed the world's rarest penguin species, surpassing the Chatham Island black robin and the kakapo in the final week.

In an unusual event in Britain, a train was cancelled after a pair of squirrels boarded the service, with one refusing to disembark. Great Western Railway (GWR) confirmed the incident occurred on Saturday, resulting in the 08:54 service from Reading to Gatwick Airport being terminated prematurely.

