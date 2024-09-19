Devastating Floods Hit Emilia-Romagna: Thousands Evacuated

Central Europe is reeling from a catastrophic storm system that brought severe flooding to Italy's Emilia-Romagna region on Thursday, forcing widespread evacuations and the closure of numerous schools. Acting regional president Irene Priolo reported that around 1,000 people have been evacuated, a smaller number compared to previous major floods.

In the town of Lugo, about 30,000 residents faced evacuations after the Senio river broke its banks. The low-pressure system, named Boris, is responsible for the worst flooding in two decades across parts of Europe, killing at least 23 people.

Heavy rains disrupted life in Emilia-Romagna, forcing the suspension of rail services and inundating areas already devastated by floods in May 2023. Michele De Pascale, Mayor of Ravenna, described the situation as a full emergency with water cascading from hilly regions to lowland areas. The national fire department has executed over 500 rescue operations, using helicopters to save people from flooded homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)