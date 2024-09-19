Left Menu

Devastating Floods Hit Emilia-Romagna: Thousands Evacuated

A catastrophic storm system has caused severe flooding in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, leading to mass evacuations. About 1,000 people have been displaced, schools have been closed, and more than 500 rescue operations have been conducted. The floods have resulted in substantial damage and loss of life across central Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:44 IST
Devastating Floods Hit Emilia-Romagna: Thousands Evacuated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Central Europe is reeling from a catastrophic storm system that brought severe flooding to Italy's Emilia-Romagna region on Thursday, forcing widespread evacuations and the closure of numerous schools. Acting regional president Irene Priolo reported that around 1,000 people have been evacuated, a smaller number compared to previous major floods.

In the town of Lugo, about 30,000 residents faced evacuations after the Senio river broke its banks. The low-pressure system, named Boris, is responsible for the worst flooding in two decades across parts of Europe, killing at least 23 people.

Heavy rains disrupted life in Emilia-Romagna, forcing the suspension of rail services and inundating areas already devastated by floods in May 2023. Michele De Pascale, Mayor of Ravenna, described the situation as a full emergency with water cascading from hilly regions to lowland areas. The national fire department has executed over 500 rescue operations, using helicopters to save people from flooded homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024