UNESCO and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team Up for Ocean&Climate Village Exhibition in Barcelona

UNESCO, in collaboration with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team, is set to launch the immersive Ocean&Climate Village exhibition at Port Olímpic in Barcelona from September 24 to October 4, 2024. This initiative emphasizes the vital link between ocean health and global climate change, aiming to educate the public and foster scientific research as part of UNESCO's efforts during the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

The Ocean&Climate Village will be showcased during the America’s Cup, under the SEA BEYOND educational program developed by the Prada Group and UNESCO. This program uses interactive tools to engage visitors of all ages with crucial information on marine biodiversity, climate change, ocean acidification, and rising sea levels. The exhibition aims to enhance ocean literacy, bridging science, culture, and local knowledge.

UNESCO is fostering collaborations between scientists and sailors to advance ocean research. Partnering with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team during the America’s Cup illustrates how sailing vessels can serve as platforms for data collection, contributing valuable insights into ocean health. Similar initiatives have occurred in events like the Vendée Globe, where UNESCO collaborated with sailors to gather critical scientific data from remote ocean areas.

By linking the sailing community with researchers, UNESCO is enhancing its capacity to collect essential data for understanding ocean dynamics and promoting sustainable marine management. These collaborations are part of UNESCO’s leadership in the Ocean Decade, aiming to restore and protect the ocean, our planet's most vital ecosystem.

Barcelona, the America’s Cup host city, is a key hub for UNESCO’s ocean initiatives. Earlier this year, the city hosted the Ocean Decade Conference, where global leaders, scientists, and policymakers gathered to tackle urgent ocean challenges. The return of the Ocean&Climate Village during the America’s Cup highlights Barcelona’s role in the global discourse on ocean sustainability.

As the United Nations Ocean Conference approaches in Nice in June 2025, initiatives like the Ocean&Climate Village aim to inspire tangible actions for ocean restoration and protection for future generations. UNESCO's commitment to ocean literacy, alongside its partners, is crucial for achieving these goals.

Visitors to the Ocean&Climate Village will explore significant challenges facing the ocean and learn how they can contribute to its protection. Through this initiative, UNESCO seeks to motivate individuals to take action for a sustainable future on both land and sea.

“The Ocean&Climate Village is an innovative initiative that makes the ocean-climate connection engaging and accessible. By presenting this exhibition at the 37th America’s Cup in partnership with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and the Prada Group, we are reaching a diverse audience. Our aim is to inspire impactful actions for the ocean and climate beyond the event: to ‘sea beyond’,” said Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO.

“SEA BEYOND has supported the Ocean&Climate Village since its inception, expanding its reach beyond Italy and Europe to promote ocean literacy and preservation. The exhibition’s presence in Barcelona during the America's Cup reflects our multifaceted relationship with the sea—a space for innovation, competition, and a long-term commitment to sustainability and education,” added Lorenzo Bertelli, Executive Director of the Prada Group and Patron of the Ocean Decade Alliance.

This partnership between UNESCO and the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team highlights a commitment to sustainability in maritime sports. The inclusion of UNESCO and SEA BEYOND logos on the mainsail of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli boat symbolizes a joint dedication to ocean protection and elevates awareness of ocean literacy during this prestigious sporting event.

“The Ocean&Climate Village serves not only as an exhibition on ocean health but as a manifesto for promoting marine education and conservation. We are excited to bring this initiative to Barcelona, the ‘home’ of the 37th America’s Cup, and hope our message will contribute to saving the blue planet,” stated Max Sirena, Team Director of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Previous editions of the Ocean&Climate Village have been held at various prestigious locations, including the Triennale in Milan, the Arsenale in Venice, and Castel dell'Ovo in Naples. Each exhibition adapts its content to the local community, reflecting the unique geographical characteristics of its host city.