Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 194 km (120.55 miles).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake occurred at a considerable depth of 194 km (120.55 miles), as indicated by reports from GFZ.

Details about the impact on local communities and possible damages are still being evaluated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

