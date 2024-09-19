Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 194 km (120.55 miles).
A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The earthquake occurred at a considerable depth of 194 km (120.55 miles), as indicated by reports from GFZ.
Details about the impact on local communities and possible damages are still being evaluated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
