OceanGate's Troubled Voyage: Examining the Titan's Final Descent

Renata Rojas testified about the OceanGate Titan submersible that imploded en route to the Titanic, highlighting both competent employees and the company's profit-driven focus. Her emotional account contrasted with previous witnesses who criticized the firm's operations. The hearing probed the causes and implications of the fatal 2023 disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Renata Rojas, a mission specialist with OceanGate, testified about the Titan submersible's last dive, which ended in a fatal implosion. She portrayed a team of hardworking individuals committed to making dreams come true, a narrative that clashed with earlier testimonies criticizing the company's profit-focused operations.

During her emotional testimony, Rojas emphasized the transparency of preparations for the Titanic mission but acknowledged the inherent risks. She is a member of the Explorers Club, which lost members Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet in the disaster. The Coast Guard has been investigating the causes and implications of the June 2023 implosion.

The hearings have revealed conflicts within OceanGate, specifically between former operations director David Lochridge and company co-founder Stockton Rush. Allegations of the company's disregard for safety in favor of profit and a lack of independent review of the submersible design have surfaced, sparking debate on the future of private undersea exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

