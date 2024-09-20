Delhi Unveils Winter Action Plan to Combat Severe Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai revealed on Friday that the Winter Action Plan aimed at curbing pollution in the capital will be released on September 27. Key measures include the odd-even vehicle scheme and artificial rain.

For the first time, the government will deploy drone technology to monitor pollution levels at 13 hotspots across Delhi. The plan focuses on vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and dust control.

A special task force will oversee control efforts, and actions include increasing green cover and creating India's first e-waste eco-park. Collaboration with neighboring states and multiple agencies will be crucial for effective implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)