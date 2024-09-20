Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Winter Action Plan to Combat Severe Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the Winter Action Plan to reduce pollution, including steps such as the odd-even scheme and artificial rain. The plan, targeting pollution hotspots and vehicle emissions, involves innovative measures, real-time studies, and increased green cover. It will be released on September 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:24 IST
Delhi Unveils Winter Action Plan to Combat Severe Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai revealed on Friday that the Winter Action Plan aimed at curbing pollution in the capital will be released on September 27. Key measures include the odd-even vehicle scheme and artificial rain.

For the first time, the government will deploy drone technology to monitor pollution levels at 13 hotspots across Delhi. The plan focuses on vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and dust control.

A special task force will oversee control efforts, and actions include increasing green cover and creating India's first e-waste eco-park. Collaboration with neighboring states and multiple agencies will be crucial for effective implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024