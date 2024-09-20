Left Menu

Third Leopard Attack Claims Life: Villagers Demand Action

A woman was killed in a leopard attack in the Gogunda police station area, marking the third death in two days within a 5 km radius. Villagers blocked the Gogunda-Jhadol road in protest, demanding compensation. Authorities have intensified efforts to trap the suspected single leopard responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:17 IST
Third Leopard Attack Claims Life: Villagers Demand Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a woman was killed in a leopard attack on Friday in the Gogunda police station area. This incident marks the third such death within a 5 km radius over the last two days, according to officials.

Hamari Bhil, 50, was working in her field adjacent to the forest when she was attacked by a leopard. Despite the efforts of nearby workers who rushed to her aid with axes and sticks, the leopard managed to drag her into the forest, stated the police.

This alarming series of attacks has led to villagers blocking the Gogunda-Jhadol road with stones in protest, demanding compensation for the victims' families. In response, Udaipur District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal has called in additional rescue teams to capture the leopard, believed to be responsible for all three attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024