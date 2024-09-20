Third Leopard Attack Claims Life: Villagers Demand Action

In a tragic turn of events, a woman was killed in a leopard attack on Friday in the Gogunda police station area. This incident marks the third such death within a 5 km radius over the last two days, according to officials.

Hamari Bhil, 50, was working in her field adjacent to the forest when she was attacked by a leopard. Despite the efforts of nearby workers who rushed to her aid with axes and sticks, the leopard managed to drag her into the forest, stated the police.

This alarming series of attacks has led to villagers blocking the Gogunda-Jhadol road with stones in protest, demanding compensation for the victims' families. In response, Udaipur District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal has called in additional rescue teams to capture the leopard, believed to be responsible for all three attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)