Microplastics: The Invisible Menace in Our Environment

Wollongong (Australia), Sep 21 (The Conversation) – Twenty years ago, a pivotal paper in the journal Science identified microplastics, tiny plastic fragments, as a significant environmental threat. The study's revelation opened a vast research field, revealing the widespread presence of microplastics in our surroundings, wildlife, and even within our bodies.

Since then, over 7,000 studies have confirmed their prevalence and emerging evidence suggests their harmful effects. These particles, often less than 5mm, are found in everyday items like cosmetic cleansers, synthetic textiles, and vehicle tyres, and their abundance is increasing alarmingly.

The global community faces a pressing need for action. While some nations have enacted regulations, the upcoming UN Global Plastics Treaty negotiations represent a critical opportunity to implement stringent measures to curb microplastic proliferation and protect both the environment and public health.

