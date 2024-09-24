Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory for Izu and Ogasawara Islands

Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for the residents of Izu and Ogasawara islands. This follows a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred near the uninhabited Torishima island in the Pacific Ocean.

The earthquake struck along the island chain, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Tokyo. No major tremors have been observed, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert and follow any further instructions from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)