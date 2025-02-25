Tremors in The Bay: Odisha's Earthquake Awakening

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake startled residents near Puri, Odisha, early Tuesday morning, officials reported. Occurring at 6.10 am, the quake's epicenter was located 91 km deep in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department recorded the tremor at a latitude of 19.52 N and a longitude of 88.55 E. Essential agencies confirmed no casualties or loss of property, reaffirming the earthquake's negligible impact due to its offshore origin.

Nevertheless, cities including Paradip, Puri, and Berhampur experienced the tremors, prompting officials to keep a close watch on aftershocks and any potential developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)