Tremors in The Bay: Odisha's Earthquake Awakening

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Puri, Odisha, early Tuesday morning. Registered at a depth of 91 km, the quake's epicenter lay in the Bay of Bengal. Officials confirm its negligible impact, with no reported casualties or property damage, though tremors were felt in nearby regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata/Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake startled residents near Puri, Odisha, early Tuesday morning, officials reported. Occurring at 6.10 am, the quake's epicenter was located 91 km deep in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department recorded the tremor at a latitude of 19.52 N and a longitude of 88.55 E. Essential agencies confirmed no casualties or loss of property, reaffirming the earthquake's negligible impact due to its offshore origin.

Nevertheless, cities including Paradip, Puri, and Berhampur experienced the tremors, prompting officials to keep a close watch on aftershocks and any potential developments.

