5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Assam

In the early hours of Thursday, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake tremored across central Assam, rattling several districts but leaving behind no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, as per official sources.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was pinpointed at Morigaon district, 52 km east of Guwahati, at a depth of 16 km beneath the earth's surface. The tremor was perceptible across the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river and the surrounding regions.

Residents in Assam, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and neighboring countries such as Bhutan, China, and Bangladesh experienced the quake. Many locals evacuated their homes as a precaution, wary of the region's susceptibility to seismic activity, being located in a high-risk zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)