5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Assam
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck central Assam early Thursday, causing widespread alarm but no reported injuries or damage. The tremor, recorded at a depth of 16 km, was felt across Assam and neighboring regions, reminding residents of the area's high seismic risk.
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Thursday, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake tremored across central Assam, rattling several districts but leaving behind no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, as per official sources.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was pinpointed at Morigaon district, 52 km east of Guwahati, at a depth of 16 km beneath the earth's surface. The tremor was perceptible across the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river and the surrounding regions.
Residents in Assam, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and neighboring countries such as Bhutan, China, and Bangladesh experienced the quake. Many locals evacuated their homes as a precaution, wary of the region's susceptibility to seismic activity, being located in a high-risk zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionary Self-Cleaning Heating Fabric: A Warm Breakthrough from IIT Guwahati
Assam Makes History: Assembly Session Held Outside Guwahati for First Time
IIT Guwahati Pioneers Eco-Friendly Method for C-Phycocyanin Commercialization
Who will understand smell and quality of tea better than a chaiwallah: PM Modi in Guwahati.
Charaideo Moidam was declared world heritage site, Assamese granted classical language status under our govt: PM Modi in Guwahati.