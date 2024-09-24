Left Menu

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu Islands following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake. The quake was not felt and no damage or injuries were reported. A warning of up to 1 meter waves was issued.

Updated: 24-09-2024 05:40 IST
  • Japan

Japan's meteorological agency on Tuesday issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu Islands, located south of Tokyo, after a strong offshore earthquake struck the area.

Despite the magnitude 5.9 quake, residents did not feel any tremors, and no damage or injuries have been reported thus far.

The Japan Meteorological Agency quickly issued a tsunami advisory, warning of potential waves up to 1 meter high expected in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

