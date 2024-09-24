Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake
Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu Islands following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake. The quake was not felt and no damage or injuries were reported. A warning of up to 1 meter waves was issued.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-09-2024 05:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 05:40 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's meteorological agency on Tuesday issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu Islands, located south of Tokyo, after a strong offshore earthquake struck the area.
Despite the magnitude 5.9 quake, residents did not feel any tremors, and no damage or injuries have been reported thus far.
The Japan Meteorological Agency quickly issued a tsunami advisory, warning of potential waves up to 1 meter high expected in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and Japan Strengthen Financial Ties at Tokyo Dialogue
India-Japan Finance Dialogue Strengthens Bilateral Ties in Tokyo
Tata Electronics Partners with Tokyo Electron for India's First Chip Fab
Tata Electronics and Tokyo Electron Limited Forge Strategic Partnership for India's Semiconductor Ecosystem
India's Javelin Stars Shine at Paris Paralympics, Inspired by Neeraj Chopra's Historic Tokyo Triumph