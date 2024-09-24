Tsunami Hits Japan's Izu Islands Following Pacific Earthquake

Japan's remote Izu islands south of Tokyo experienced a minor tsunami on Tuesday after a magnitude-5.9 earthquake struck near an unpopulated island in the Pacific Ocean. The 50 cm (1.6 ft) tsunami reached Hachijo island, part of the Izu archipelago, approximately 40 minutes after the seismic event, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that there have been no immediate confirmations of damage resulting from either the tsunami or the earthquake. Initially, the meteorological agency had advised residents of the Izu and Ogasawara islands to prepare for a potential 1 m (3.3 ft) tsunami.

The earthquake occurred undersea near Torishima island, roughly 600 km (370 miles) south of Tokyo, with no major aftershocks reported. The Izu islands, alongside the distant Ogasawara islands, are comprised of about a dozen inhabited islands with a combined population of approximately 24,000, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government communicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)