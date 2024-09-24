Left Menu

Hurricane John Strikes Mexico: Residents on High Alert

Hurricane John, a major category 3 storm, hit Mexico's southern Pacific coast, prompting warnings of deadly storm surges and torrential rain. The storm made landfall in Guerrero, with authorities alerting residents to seek higher ground. Education officials closed schools, and a hurricane warning is in effect from Acapulco to Huatulco.

Hurricane John hit Mexico's southern Pacific coast late on Monday as a major category 3 storm, with authorities warning residents to protect themselves against potentially deadly storm surges and torrential rain. The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (193 kph) made landfall south-southwest of Marquelia in the state of Guerrero, at about 9:15 p.m. Central Standard Time, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a statement.

Due to its rapid intensification during the day, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged coastal inhabitants to seek higher ground. The national disaster agency raised a red alert in parts of Guerrero and neighboring Oaxaca state. "Don't forget that life is the most important thing – material things can be replaced," the president advised on social media.

Conagua, the national water commission, warned of "extraordinary" rainfall in Guerrero and Oaxaca, predicting over 250 mm (10 inches) in some areas and more than 150 mm (6 inches) in Chiapas. The Miami-based hurricane center cautioned that Hurricane John might trigger life-threatening storm surges and flash flooding before moving inland and weakening over the high terrain on Tuesday.

In Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, residents rushed to prepare by towing in boats and securing beach chairs. "We're very concerned," said restaurant owner Paula Sanchez, noting the increasing intensity of storms in recent years.

Education officials shut schools in parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero, and the state power company, CFE, relocated worker convoys to Oaxaca in anticipation of John's arrival. A hurricane warning covered areas from Acapulco, which is still recovering from last year's Hurricane Otis, to Huatulco. A tropical storm warning extended from Huatulco to Salina Cruz, where Pemex's largest refinery is located. The NHC also warned of the risk of significant and possibly catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides in Chiapas, Oaxaca, and southeast Guerrero through Thursday.

