CSIR-NIScPR and Gurugram University Sign MoU to Strengthen Science Communication and Policy Research

On September 24, 2024, the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) and Gurugram University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at NIScPR’s Vigyan Sanchar Bhawan in Pusa Campus, New Delhi. The collaboration aims to foster joint efforts in the areas of science communication, Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) policy research, and traditional knowledge dissemination, opening new opportunities for both institutions to serve society.

The MoU was officially signed by Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh Roushan, Controller of Administration, CSIR-NIScPR, and Dr Rajiv Kumar, Registrar, Gurugram University, in the presence of key representatives from both institutions. Senior faculty members from Gurugram University, including Dr. Sarala Balachandran (Chairperson, Department of Chemistry), Dr. Dwivedi (Head, Nursing), and Dr. Rakesh Yogi (Chairperson, Media Studies), attended the ceremony. Both the Director of CSIR-NIScPR and the Vice Chancellor of Gurugram University shared insights on the importance of this MoU for advancing science communication and policy research.

CSIR-NIScPR, which has a seven-decade legacy in science communication and policy research, is set to co-host an International Conference on Communication and Dissemination of Traditional Knowledge (CDTK-2024) with Gurugram University on November 13-14, 2024. The last date for early bird registration for the event is September 30, 2024. This conference will serve as a platform for scholars and professionals to explore and share knowledge on traditional practices and their contemporary applications.