Telangana CM Reddy Pushes for Indiramma Committees and Housing Scheme Implementation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on officials to establish 'Indiramma committees' to supervise the implementation of the 'Indiramma housing scheme' by the upcoming Dussehra festival. The directive was issued during a recent meeting with ministers and officials, where Reddy outlined the modalities for forming committees at various administrative levels, including village, ward, mandal/town, and district.

Reddy highlighted Telangana's lag in securing sanctioned houses under the PM Awas Yojana compared to other states, urging officials to ensure the state receives a major share when the Centre next allots houses. An official release detailed Reddy's instructions and his call for immediate auctioning of vacant houses built under the 'Rajiv Swagruha' scheme.

Additionally, the Chief Minister suggested that double bedroom houses built during the previous BRS regime be allocated to eligible applicants, aiming to address housing needs more effectively in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)