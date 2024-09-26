Current Health Sector News Update - Key Developments and Updates

A summary of critical health-related news reveals that Washington state's stockpile of abortion pills is an insurance measure against potential nationwide bans or political changes, as per Governor Jay Inslee. The state has bought 30,000 doses of mifepristone.

In another significant development, a federal judge has mandated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reinforce its regulations on fluoride in drinking water, citing risks to children's IQs at current levels.

Meanwhile, NASA has released valuable data on spaceflight radiation exposure from its Artemis I mission, with insights crucial for future long space journeys such as trips to Mars. This data was collected using sensors and mannequins like Helga and Zohar to simulate radiation exposure.

BioAge Labs is aiming for a valuation of up to $639.7 million in its initial public offering in response to high investor demand, largely driven by interest in obesity drugs.

Merck has announced a setback as its colorectal cancer therapy, involving a combination of an experimental drug with Keytruda, failed in late-stage trials.

New genetic research has opened a promising era in understanding cholera, potentially leading to breakthroughs in preventing outbreaks. Concurrently, Pfizer and Moderna's patent battle over their COVID-19 vaccines continues in the UK courts.

2seventy Bio has halted patient enrollment for its cell-therapy study due to a declining number of eligible patients. Meanwhile, KKR and GIC have appointed banks to sell their stakes in Metro Pacific Health, valuing the firm at $3.2 billion.

In China, major vape companies are exploring nicotine alternatives, with 6-methyl nicotine showing potential despite known health risks.

