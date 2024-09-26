Left Menu

Tropical Storm John Intensifies, Heads for Mexico's Pacific Coast

Tropical Storm John, which initially made landfall in Mexico's Guerrero state as a major hurricane, is expected to intensify and strike the Mexican mainland again. The storm has already caused significant damage, including flooding, landslides, and casualties. Authorities have issued warnings and urged residents in affected areas to move to shelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 05:23 IST
Tropical Storm John Intensifies, Heads for Mexico's Pacific Coast

Tropical Storm John, which initially hit Mexico's Guerrero state as a major hurricane, is now expected to intensify once more and strike the Mexican mainland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has forecasted its return early on Thursday, threatening communities along the Pacific coast.

John's initial impact on Monday resulted in severe flooding and landslides, destroying homes and causing five fatalities. The storm had weakened and moved into the Pacific Ocean but has since regained strength. The NHC has warned of likely 'catastrophic' flash flooding and mudslides across four states.

Meteorologist Fermin Damian Adame highlighted favorable ocean temperatures fueling the storm, predicting intense rainfall through Friday. Mexico's government issued a hurricane warning for areas between Lazaro Cardenas and Tecpan de Galeana. Residents in low-lying areas, especially in Acapulco, are urged to move to shelters immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024