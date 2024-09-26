Tropical Storm John Intensifies, Heads for Mexico's Pacific Coast

Tropical Storm John, which initially hit Mexico's Guerrero state as a major hurricane, is now expected to intensify once more and strike the Mexican mainland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has forecasted its return early on Thursday, threatening communities along the Pacific coast.

John's initial impact on Monday resulted in severe flooding and landslides, destroying homes and causing five fatalities. The storm had weakened and moved into the Pacific Ocean but has since regained strength. The NHC has warned of likely 'catastrophic' flash flooding and mudslides across four states.

Meteorologist Fermin Damian Adame highlighted favorable ocean temperatures fueling the storm, predicting intense rainfall through Friday. Mexico's government issued a hurricane warning for areas between Lazaro Cardenas and Tecpan de Galeana. Residents in low-lying areas, especially in Acapulco, are urged to move to shelters immediately.

