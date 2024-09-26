Japan's Maritime Strategy: First-Ever SDF Patrol in Taiwan Strait Sends Strong Message to China

Japan's Self Defense Force (SDF) marked a significant naval operation on Wednesday by patrolling the Taiwan Strait for the first time, a move seen as a direct message to China. The report, cited by Yomiuri newspaper, underscores a shift in Japan's defense strategy.

The SDF destroyer Sazanami sailed into the Taiwan Strait from the East China Sea, spending over ten hours completing its southward passage. This maneuver was executed in collaboration with naval ships from Australia and New Zealand, ahead of joint exercises scheduled in the South China Sea.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi refrained from commenting directly but voiced concerns regarding China's increasing military activities. He noted Japan's robust sense of crisis over repeated airspace violations and affirmed continued vigilance. Japan's defense buildup aims to counterbalance Beijing's territorial claims.

