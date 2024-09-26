BSES and Tata Power-DDL Introduce 'Tatkal' Same-Day Electricity Connection Service

BSES and Tata Power-DDL have announced the launch of their 'Tatkal' scheme, designed to provide same-day temporary electricity connections ahead of the festival season. The initiative aims to enhance festivities and significantly reduce pollution by offering a sustainable alternative to diesel generators.

Citizens can apply for new connections through the BSES website, mobile application, WhatsApp, or at customer care centers. Upon completing the necessary formalities, consumers can now obtain temporary connections within 24 hours. The service targets events such as Durga Puja, Diwali melas, Ramlilas, and weddings.

The introduction of the 'Tatkal' scheme aligns with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) guided by the Commission for Air Quality Management. By leveraging advanced IT systems and streamlined processes, BSES promises a hassle-free, cost-effective, and safe solution. This initiative underscores BSES's commitment to environmental stewardship and aligns with GRAP's broader goals to improve air quality during the festive season.

