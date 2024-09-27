UN Climate Leaders Urge Action Amid Criticism Over Fossil Fuel Dependence

A trio of leaders of international climate negotiations on Thursday urged colleagues to step up efforts to fight global warming. However, outside groups and endangered nations criticized these leaders for not practicing what they preach and continuing to exploit fossil fuels.

During a United Nations session, the current and forthcoming presidents of UN climate conferences called for more ambitious climate-fighting targets to be submitted by February, urging global leaders to align plans with the 2015 Paris Agreement's goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Despite the rhetoric, critics noted that the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil—all major oil and gas producers—are making significant investments in fossil fuels, complicating efforts to meet climate targets. UN climate secretary Simon Stiell emphasized the necessity of not just aiming for 1.5 degrees but also understanding how to achieve it.

