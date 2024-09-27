Left Menu

Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Sikkim: Landslides Disrupt Connectivity and Livelihoods

Heavy rains in Sikkim over the past three days have triggered multiple landslides, leading to significant infrastructure damage and disrupting connectivity, particularly with the collapse of the old Rang-Rang bridge. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for more rains, and relief efforts are currently underway.

Heavy rains in Sikkim over the last three days have triggered multiple landslides across several regions, causing substantial damage to infrastructure, officials reported on Friday. The old Rang-Rang bridge, a crucial link to the northern part of the state, has been severely damaged, effectively isolating the Mangan district headquarters from the rest of Sikkim. An alternative route through Dzongu is also blocked due to prior damage to the Sankhalang bridge.

The district administration is actively assessing the scale of the damage and prioritizing efforts to restore connectivity at the earliest, authorities said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.

In the Daramdin constituency of Soreng district, numerous landslides have destroyed homes and resulted in the loss of livestock, prompting the district administration to evaluate damage and launch relief measures.

Additionally, NHPC has opened the dams of Teesta Low Dam III and IV to maintain safe water levels, warning residents along the Teesta River of potential flooding risks and advising them to avoid NH10 riverbanks.

Traffic congestions along NH10 due to multiple landslides have resulted in delays for tourists, who have been urged to use alternative routes via Lava and Kalimpong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

