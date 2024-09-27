Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Supercomputers for Advanced Weather Research in India

The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has inaugurated two state-of-the-art supercomputers at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF) in Noida.

Eviden, a business leader within the Atos Group, provided these supercomputers, which boast a combined compute power of 21.91 Petaflops. Notably, the systems are cooled using Eviden's patented Direct Liquid Cooling technology. The IITM system, dubbed ARKA, offers 11.77 Petaflops and 33 Petabytes of storage, while the NCMRWF system, known as Arunika, delivers 8.24 Petaflops and 24 Petabytes of storage.

As part of the installation, a 1.9 Petaflops standalone system dedicated to AI and Machine Learning applications has been included. Eviden collaborated with AMD, Nvidia, and DDN to create these high-efficiency supercomputers. Emmanuel Le Roux, Head of Big Data and Security at Eviden, expressed pride in supporting India's critical weather and climate research projects with this cutting-edge technology.

