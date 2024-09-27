Tropical Storm Joyce Develops Over Central Atlantic
Tropical Storm Joyce has formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Located about 1,325 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, the storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:20 IST
Tropical Storm Joyce has emerged over the Central Tropical Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center announced on Friday.
Situated approximately 1,325 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, the storm is generating maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the Miami-based forecaster.
The development of Tropical Storm Joyce could potentially impact coastal regions, prompting preparations and heightened vigilance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet Approves 'Mission Mausam' to Tackle Weather Extremes and Climate Change
Weather Woes: Rain Disrupts Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test
IndiGo Flight Diverted Due to Bad Weather, Passengers Provided Refreshments
India Launches 'Mission Mausam' to Revolutionize Weather Forecasting
Mission Mausam: Transforming India into a Weather-Ready, Climate-Smart Nation by 2026