Tropical Storm Joyce Develops Over Central Atlantic

Tropical Storm Joyce has formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Located about 1,325 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, the storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Updated: 27-09-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:20 IST
