Left Menu

Accident at Rourkela Steel Plant Injures Five Workers

At least five workers were injured in an accident at the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-I) of Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. The incident occurred during slag splashing at around 8.45 am. All injured were admitted to Ispat General Hospital. An inquiry has been initiated into the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:53 IST
Accident at Rourkela Steel Plant Injures Five Workers
workplace safety
  • Country:
  • India

At least five workers were injured in an accident on Saturday at the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-I) of Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha, official sources reported.

The preliminary information indicates that steel was being produced in the converters of SMS-I. According to an official note from RSP, the incident occurred around 8.45 am during the slag splashing process after tapping steel from the converter. A jam in the movable hood caused the slag to fall back into the converter, resulting in the splashing of residual slag, which injured four employees and a contractual laborer nearby.

The injured were promptly taken to the burn center of Ispat General Hospital. As of the latest update, their conditions are stable. RSP has formed a committee headed by a chief general manager to investigate the cause and assign responsibility. Atanu Bhowmick, Director In-Charge of RSP, has expressed his concern over the incident and assured the best possible treatment for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024