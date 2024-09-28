Accident at Rourkela Steel Plant Injures Five Workers

At least five workers were injured in an accident on Saturday at the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-I) of Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha, official sources reported.

The preliminary information indicates that steel was being produced in the converters of SMS-I. According to an official note from RSP, the incident occurred around 8.45 am during the slag splashing process after tapping steel from the converter. A jam in the movable hood caused the slag to fall back into the converter, resulting in the splashing of residual slag, which injured four employees and a contractual laborer nearby.

The injured were promptly taken to the burn center of Ispat General Hospital. As of the latest update, their conditions are stable. RSP has formed a committee headed by a chief general manager to investigate the cause and assign responsibility. Atanu Bhowmick, Director In-Charge of RSP, has expressed his concern over the incident and assured the best possible treatment for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)