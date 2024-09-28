Accident at Rourkela Steel Plant Injures Five Workers
At least five workers were injured in an accident at the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-I) of Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. The incident occurred during slag splashing at around 8.45 am. All injured were admitted to Ispat General Hospital. An inquiry has been initiated into the cause.
At least five workers were injured in an accident on Saturday at the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-I) of Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha, official sources reported.
The preliminary information indicates that steel was being produced in the converters of SMS-I. According to an official note from RSP, the incident occurred around 8.45 am during the slag splashing process after tapping steel from the converter. A jam in the movable hood caused the slag to fall back into the converter, resulting in the splashing of residual slag, which injured four employees and a contractual laborer nearby.
The injured were promptly taken to the burn center of Ispat General Hospital. As of the latest update, their conditions are stable. RSP has formed a committee headed by a chief general manager to investigate the cause and assign responsibility. Atanu Bhowmick, Director In-Charge of RSP, has expressed his concern over the incident and assured the best possible treatment for those affected.
