Deadly Gas Station Explosion in Dagestan Claims 13 Lives

An explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern region of Dagestan has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 13 lives, officials reported Saturday.

The blast occurred on Friday, igniting a fire that swept through the service station and its cafeteria located on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the regional capital. Among the casualties were two children, according to Russia's Emergencies Ministry. The fire has since been extinguished.

Situated approximately 1,600 kilometers south of Moscow, Makhachkala is now the focus of a criminal investigation as regional authorities seek answers. Saturday has been declared a day of mourning in Dagestan to honor the victims. Notably, this incident comes almost a year after a massive explosion at another local gas station resulted in 35 deaths and injured 115 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)