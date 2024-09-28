Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern U.S.: Cleanup Underway

Authorities across a wide swath of the southeastern United States faced the daunting task on Saturday of cleaning up from Hurricane Helene, one of the most powerful to hit the country, as the death toll continued to rise. At least 43 deaths were reported, and officials feared still more bodies would be discovered across several states.

Downgraded late on Friday to a post-tropical cyclone, Helene continued to produce heavy rains across several states, sparking life-threatening flooding that threatened to create dam failures that could inundate entire towns. In Florida's Pinellas County near Tampa, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he had never seen destruction like what was wrought by Helene. "I would just describe it, having spent the last few hours out there, as a war zone," Gualtieri told a press conference.

At least 3.25 million customers woke up early on Saturday without power across five states, with authorities warning it could be several days before services were fully restored. The worst outages were in South Carolina with more than 1 million homes and businesses without power, and Georgia with 777,000 without power. As of 5 a.m. the remnants of the storm was about 135 miles (220 km) west southwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

