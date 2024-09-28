Devastation in the Southeast: Hurricane Helene's Path of Destruction
Hurricane Helene has caused 52 deaths and billions in damages across the Southeast US. Over 3 million are without power, facing ongoing flood threats. The hurricane landed in Florida as a Category 4 storm and wreaked havoc across multiple states, causing widespread destruction and fatalities.
Hurricane Helene has wreaked havoc across the Southeast US, causing at least 52 fatalities and billions of dollars in damage. Over 3 million residents find themselves without power as they grapple with the ongoing threat of flooding.
The formidable storm made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday. It then barreled through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee, causing widespread devastation. Trees were uprooted, homes were splintered, and rivers and creeks overflowed, putting additional pressure on dams.
Authorities have reported deaths attributed to the storm in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The region faces a long road to recovery as emergency services continue to assess the damage and aid the affected.
