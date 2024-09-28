Left Menu

Bihar Braces for Worst Floods in Decades: Over 16 Lakh Affected

The Bihar government has issued a flood alert following heavy rainfall and water release from Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages, affecting over 16.28 lakh people. Several rivers, including Gandak, Kosi, and Ganga, have swollen to dangerous levels. Authorities are taking preventive measures, while farmers face severe crop damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is on high alert as heavy rainfall and the release of water from Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages have led to severe flooding, affecting over 16.28 lakh people in 13 districts. The state Water Resources Department reported significant water discharge in major rivers due to incessant rains in Nepal.

Safety measures are being prioritized to secure embankments, with officials monitoring the situation around the clock. Traffic has been halted near the Kosi barrage as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the water levels of several rivers, including Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, and Burhi Gandak, are rising continuously across the state.

With the IMD predicting more heavy rainfall and potential flash floods, the disaster management department has urged district administrations to stay vigilant. The late-season floods have also severely impacted agriculture, with farmers suffering massive crop losses, while relief camps have been set up for evacuees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

