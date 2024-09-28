Bihar Braces for Worst Floods in Decades: Over 16 Lakh Affected

Bihar is on high alert as heavy rainfall and the release of water from Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages have led to severe flooding, affecting over 16.28 lakh people in 13 districts. The state Water Resources Department reported significant water discharge in major rivers due to incessant rains in Nepal.

Safety measures are being prioritized to secure embankments, with officials monitoring the situation around the clock. Traffic has been halted near the Kosi barrage as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the water levels of several rivers, including Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, and Burhi Gandak, are rising continuously across the state.

With the IMD predicting more heavy rainfall and potential flash floods, the disaster management department has urged district administrations to stay vigilant. The late-season floods have also severely impacted agriculture, with farmers suffering massive crop losses, while relief camps have been set up for evacuees.

(With inputs from agencies.)