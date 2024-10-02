Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stated on Tuesday that the remnants of Hurricane Helene have led to the deaths of 36 individuals within the state, increasing the overall fatality count to 152.

During a news conference held in West Columbia, South Carolina, McMaster reported three additional fatalities.

Hurricane Helene struck the Southeast when it made landfall on Thursday in Florida, leaving a trail of death and devastation. Almost half of the fatalities occurred in North Carolina, with numerous others reported in South Carolina and Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)