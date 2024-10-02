Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster revealed that Hurricane Helene's remnants resulted in 36 deaths in the state, raising the total death toll to 152. The storm caused widespread destruction across the Southeast, particularly impacting Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Swannonoa | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:50 IST
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stated on Tuesday that the remnants of Hurricane Helene have led to the deaths of 36 individuals within the state, increasing the overall fatality count to 152.

During a news conference held in West Columbia, South Carolina, McMaster reported three additional fatalities.

Hurricane Helene struck the Southeast when it made landfall on Thursday in Florida, leaving a trail of death and devastation. Almost half of the fatalities occurred in North Carolina, with numerous others reported in South Carolina and Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

