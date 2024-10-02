Nepal: Hundreds killed as ‘unprecedented’ flash floods strike capital Kathmandu

Many of the deaths have occurred in the capital, Kathmandu, which witnessed the most intense rains in over half a century. Hundreds of houses along with schools and hospitals have been damaged and the southern portion of the city remains inundated.

The rains, which began on 27 September, and lasted more than 72 hours, also caused extensive damage outside the capital. Forty-four of Nepal’s 77 districts have been affected, and many areas are cut off, with bridges and roads swept away and powerlines and telecommunication networks disrupted.

Security forces and volunteers have rescued about 4,500 people. It is estimated that over 7,600 families have been severely affected, many of whom lived in informal settlements that have washed away.

Furthermore, as water pumps, pipes and cropland have been damaged, access to water and food and their affordability, could become a major challenge in coming days.

Concern for children

In response to the disaster, UN humanitarian teams alongside the Government and partners have mobilised rapidly to deliver aid and assess damage.

Emergency teams from UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), for instance, are distributing vital supplies, including hygiene kits, water purification tablets, blankets and mosquito nets, a spokesperson told UN News.

Florine Bos, Chief of Communications at UNICEF Nepal said the agency has also set up a medical tent to temporarily replace a major hospital that was destroyed, potentially reaching 2,000 people with healthcare.

She also highlighted that children are at heightened risk of violence, abuse and exploitation, especially with many schools closed after being damaged.

“We are very worried about children’s access to schools. Schools are not only for learning, but they also are a safe place where children meet their friends and play,” she said.

“We hope that the schools will open soon,” she added.