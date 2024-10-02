Taiwan Halts Activity as Typhoon Krathon Approaches

Taiwan came to a standstill on Wednesday as the island prepared for the arrival of Typhoon Krathon, with hundreds of flights grounded and offices, schools, and financial markets closed. The weakening storm is forecast to bring storm surges along the coast and torrential rain.

In Kaohsiung, a crucial port city in the storm's path, residents were urged to stay home and avoid the sea, rivers, and mountains. This precautionary measure aims to avoid a repeat of the devastating 1977 Typhoon Thelma, which killed 37 people in the city of 2.7 million residents.

Taiwan often experiences typhoons that usually impact the mountainous, sparsely populated east coast. However, Typhoon Krathon is projected to make landfall on the western plains, starting between Kaohsiung and Tainan and moving towards the capital, Taipei. The Central Weather Administration (CWA) cautioned that despite weakening, storm surges and strong winds pose significant threats.

With all cities and counties declaring a day off on Wednesday, the nation effectively shut its financial markets and airports, cancelling domestic and 246 international flights. The high-speed rail line remained operational but ran fewer services.

'First be prepared, then we can face this typhoon,' advised sales representative Yu Ren-yu, 35, as he collected sandbags to guard against floodwaters. Memories of the catastrophic Typhoon Thelma prompted older residents like Chou Yi-tang, a government official, to take extraordinary precautions, including distributing a record 700 sandbags.

Taiwan's defense ministry deployed over 38,000 troops to standby, while the fire department reported 46 injuries and one missing person. Notably, TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, asserted that it expects minimal impact on its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)