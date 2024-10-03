Left Menu

Hurricane Helene's Aftermath: Mountain Communities' Struggle and Resilience

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, residents in western North Carolina are harkening back to old-fashioned methods of communication and community support. With widespread power and communication outages, locals have been gathering in town squares, using message boards, and relying on mules for deliveries. President Biden visited the impacted areas, highlighting the ongoing recovery efforts.

  • Country:
  • United States

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the mountains of western North Carolina have been left isolated and without electricity or phone service for nearly a week. Residents have turned to traditional methods of communication and mutual aid to survive.

In Black Mountain, community leaders shouted updates from a picnic table, while a makeshift message board listed missing persons. Mules were used to deliver medical supplies to remote homes in the mountains.

As government and rescue teams worked to provide food, water, and medical help, survivors like Anna Ramsey found solidarity in their collective struggle. President Biden observed the devastation and announced military aid to assist recovery operations.

