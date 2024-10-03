Hurricane Helene's Aftermath: Mountain Communities' Struggle and Resilience

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the mountains of western North Carolina have been left isolated and without electricity or phone service for nearly a week. Residents have turned to traditional methods of communication and mutual aid to survive.

In Black Mountain, community leaders shouted updates from a picnic table, while a makeshift message board listed missing persons. Mules were used to deliver medical supplies to remote homes in the mountains.

As government and rescue teams worked to provide food, water, and medical help, survivors like Anna Ramsey found solidarity in their collective struggle. President Biden observed the devastation and announced military aid to assist recovery operations.

