Parrot Invasion Frazzles Argentine Town
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 02:32 IST
The town of Hilario Ascasubi near Argentina's eastern Atlantic coast is grappling with an unusual invasion—thousands of green-yellow-red parrots.
Driven by deforestation in the nearby hills, the birds are causing chaos by biting through electric cables, leading to frequent power outages.
Residents are also tormented by the incessant screeching and widespread parrot droppings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
