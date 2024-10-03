Left Menu

Parrot Invasion Frazzles Argentine Town

The town of Hilario Ascasubi in Argentina is facing an unexpected invasion by thousands of green-yellow-red parrots. Driven by deforestation, these birds are causing significant disruptions, including power outages and noise pollution, affecting the daily lives of residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 02:32 IST
The town of Hilario Ascasubi near Argentina's eastern Atlantic coast is grappling with an unusual invasion—thousands of green-yellow-red parrots.

Driven by deforestation in the nearby hills, the birds are causing chaos by biting through electric cables, leading to frequent power outages.

Residents are also tormented by the incessant screeching and widespread parrot droppings.

