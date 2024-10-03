Left Menu

Typhoon Krathon Hits Taiwan: Markets and Flights Paralyzed

Taiwan braces for Typhoon Krathon as it kills two. The island sees hundreds of flights canceled and financial markets shut down. Kaohsiung prepares for landfall amid warnings of heavy rain and storm surges. Residents receive alerts to stay indoors as the weakened storm nears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 07:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 07:28 IST
Taiwan is on high alert as Typhoon Krathon approaches, having already claimed two lives. The nation has shut down for the second day with financial markets closed and hundreds of flights canceled. The typhoon is expected to make landfall in Kaohsiung as a weakened category 2 storm.

Residents in Kaohsiung, a city with 2.7 million people, received urgent alerts early in the morning, advising them to find shelter from winds reaching up to 160 kph (100 mph). The island's fire department confirmed two fatalities due to the severe weather: one man fell while trimming a tree and another was struck by a falling rock.

Typhoon Krathon is predicted to move slowly across Taiwan's western plains, reducing to a tropical depression by late Friday. This storm is unusual for striking Taiwan's west coast instead of the typical east coast trajectory. Kaohsiung officials remain cautious, remembering the devastation of Typhoon Thelma in 1977, which resulted in 37 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

